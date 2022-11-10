Chow Down has been transformed into a winter wonderland for eight weeks, with a Christmas tipi serving boozy hot chocolate, mulled wine, craft beers, mulled cider and cocktails. The tipi boasts fire pits, heaters and winter blankets to ward off the chill.

Standard tickets are now free, with the exception of special events – including drag brunches, bingo lingo, comedy nights, a Christmas dog social and the Chow Down quizmass, hosted by Ben Randm. Free curling will make a return after being introduced last year, as well as the Ciroc Winter Chalet serving cocktails in an alpine-inspired bar.

Brand new for 2022 is the Hutte Bavarian Beer Hall which will screen every England and Wales World Cup game, and then every game from the quarter final onwards. It promises a huge screen and sound system, as well as steins and beer selection, street food, heaters, table service and pre-match anthems.

Leeds’ biggest outdoor venue has unveiled its new winter village

In the Food Village, guests will find a combination of resident kitchens, rotating traders and open fire cooking. On the menu is winter delights from B*****ds Bistro and The Middle Feast, with warming desserts from Savvy Baker.

More winter food will come from a rotating selection of food traders Bento Box, Heffe Mojo, Mans Market, Tikka Chance on Me, Little Red Food Cluck! Oi Dumplings, Sabroso Street, Meat:Stack, Eat Like a Greek, Nikos Comfort Food, Korean Grub Club, Hoi Polloi Street Kitchen, Igloo Pizza and Luigi Street Food.

Chow Down will also host Santa's Breakfast on December 4, 11, and 17, where Mr Claus will visit and chat with youngsters and distribute gifts for the big day. Breakfast dishes will be accompanied by North Star Coffee. Over the eight weeks, Winter Village will welcome headline DJs Fat Tony, Norman Jay MBE, The Cuban Brothers and DJ Spoony.

Chow Down co-founder Stu Butterworth said: “We’re once again super excited to bring an array of incredible festive food, drinks and entertainment to the centre of Leeds this Christmas and we’re looking forward to getting festive with everyone from November onwards.”

Standard tickets at Chow Down are now free