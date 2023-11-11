2 . Ride a water taxi

Who said that Venice is the only city with gondolas? While these vessels might look different to their Italian counterparts, the water taxis in Leeds are equally romantic. Enjoy the gentle ripples of the water and the soft hum of the boat's engines as scenic views pass by for just £2 per person. And once you arrive at Leeds Dock, there's plenty for bargain-loving couples to explore. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe