Leeds is a city where romance can be won on a budget, without having to spare any of the charm of a luxurious first date.
Planning a date can be hard – that’s why we’ve taken the trouble out of it for the penny pinchers amongst us.
So, throw on a winning outfit and get ready to make a grand gesture that won’t blow the bank, because here are 19 of the best cheap date ideas in Leeds –
2. Ride a water taxi
Who said that Venice is the only city with gondolas? While these vessels might look different to their Italian counterparts, the water taxis in Leeds are equally romantic. Enjoy the gentle ripples of the water and the soft hum of the boat's engines as scenic views pass by for just £2 per person. And once you arrive at Leeds Dock, there's plenty for bargain-loving couples to explore. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Catch an early flick at Hyde Park Picture House
With its moody scarlet interior, cosy seats and ambient lighting, Hyde Park Picture House is the perfect place to snuggle up to your Mr or Mrs Right. The matinee showings are just £6 a ticket, so why not pick out a sugary romance and treat yourselves to afternoon of movie magic? Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Picnic in Park Square
Park Square is a romantic oasis in the heart of the city, unlike anywhere else in Leeds. Sitting in the well-manicured garden under the shining sun, a romantic couple could convince themselves they were sat in an expensive London borough rather than in Yorkshire. On a summer's day, it's the ideal location to unwind with a picnic. Throw a bottle of wine, some cheese and bread into a bag and relax on a blanket in the tranquillity. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Wetherspoons
There's a whopping 12 Wetherspoons pubs in Leeds, the chain renowned for its cheap drinks. If you're on a tight budget but still fancy a tipple with your beau, this is the place to go. And despite the low price-tag, some of the city's spoons are housed in the most gorgeous buildings in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Chess in Victoria Gardens
Show your partner your an intellectual as well as a looker. This free game in Victoria Gardens, outside Leeds Art Gallery, is a giant version of the popular parlour activity. Set against the hustle and bustle of the city, you can lose yourself in the contemplative nature of the stimulating and romantic activity. And it's completely free. Photo: Gary Longbottom