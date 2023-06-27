Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hyde Park Picture House: First look inside historic Leeds cinema reopening with new 50-seat screen

Pictures inside an iconic Leeds cinema show a new 50-seat screening room, an old-fashioned projector and nostalgic original features after a dramatic refurbishment.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

The Hyde Park Picture House, in Brudenell Road, is set to reopen on Friday (June 30) after restoration work to the tune of £4.8m. The historic 109-year-old cinema has undergone repairs to the façade, seen its original terrazzo flooring restored and, next month, will see the opening of a brand-new 50-seat second screen in the basement.

With the refurbishment of its nine gas lamps in the auditorium, it will be the last surviving gaslit cinema in the world, as they will be lit for every screening. The Picture House Project received funding from Leeds City Council and the Garfield Weston Foundation, which has allowed the introduction of new accessible facilities, including a ramped entrance, café bar, community room, platform lift and wheelchair accessible toilet.

Here are the best pictures inside the picture house ahead of its reopening –

The iconic Hyde Park Picture House is set to reopen on Friday (June 30) following an extensive redevelopment project.

The iconic Hyde Park Picture House is set to reopen on Friday (June 30) following an extensive redevelopment project. Photo: Simon Hulme

The 109-year-old building received funding from Leeds City Council and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The 109-year-old building received funding from Leeds City Council and the Garfield Weston Foundation. Photo: Simon Hulme

The view from the reception area.

The view from the reception area. Photo: Simon Hulme

A glimpse inside the old-fashioned projection room before it starts showing the latest films once again.

A glimpse inside the old-fashioned projection room before it starts showing the latest films once again. Photo: Simon Hulme

