Hyde Park Picture House: First look inside historic Leeds cinema reopening with new 50-seat screen
The Hyde Park Picture House, in Brudenell Road, is set to reopen on Friday (June 30) after restoration work to the tune of £4.8m. The historic 109-year-old cinema has undergone repairs to the façade, seen its original terrazzo flooring restored and, next month, will see the opening of a brand-new 50-seat second screen in the basement.
With the refurbishment of its nine gas lamps in the auditorium, it will be the last surviving gaslit cinema in the world, as they will be lit for every screening. The Picture House Project received funding from Leeds City Council and the Garfield Weston Foundation, which has allowed the introduction of new accessible facilities, including a ramped entrance, café bar, community room, platform lift and wheelchair accessible toilet.
Here are the best pictures inside the picture house ahead of its reopening –