The water taxi service transports passengers between Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf and a single ride costs £2. People with a valid Helmsman Inland Waterways licence, who are also able to work weekdays and weekends between 10am and 6pm, have been invited to join the team ferrying passengers along the River Aire.

Responsibilities include safe boat docking and egress at each stop, driving the boats, boat clean-up at the end of each day and light boat maintenance. Leeds Dock has said candidates should love being outside in the fresh air and interacting with the public, and that they are looking for friendly customer-focused applicants.

The two water taxi boats, named Twee and Drie, are from Amsterdam and are bright yellow. The water taxi service runs daily between 10am and 6pm. The deadline to apply is April 30 and more information can be found by sending an e-mail to [email protected]