News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
10 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
12 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
15 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
17 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
18 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany

Leeds water taxi: Leeds Dock on the lookout for experienced skippers to drive water taxi boats

Leeds Dock are looking for experienced skippers to drive water taxi boats.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The water taxi service transports passengers between Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf and a single ride costs £2. People with a valid Helmsman Inland Waterways licence, who are also able to work weekdays and weekends between 10am and 6pm, have been invited to join the team ferrying passengers along the River Aire.

Responsibilities include safe boat docking and egress at each stop, driving the boats, boat clean-up at the end of each day and light boat maintenance. Leeds Dock has said candidates should love being outside in the fresh air and interacting with the public, and that they are looking for friendly customer-focused applicants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two water taxi boats, named Twee and Drie, are from Amsterdam and are bright yellow. The water taxi service runs daily between 10am and 6pm. The deadline to apply is April 30 and more information can be found by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

The water taxi service transports passengers between Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The water taxi service transports passengers between Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The water taxi service transports passengers between Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
LeedsAmsterdam