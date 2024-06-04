The Vamps O2 Academy: British pop band returns to Leeds for 10th anniversary tour - how to get tickets

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
A British pop band is coming to Leeds this autumn. 

The Vamps will be heading to the O2 Academy in Leeds city centre on Thursday, September 12, as the group marks the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Meet The Vamps. 

Formed in 2012, the band is made up of Bradley Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans.

The Vamps are coming to the O2 Academy this September. Photo: Tim RichardsonThe Vamps are coming to the O2 Academy this September. Photo: Tim Richardson
The Vamps are coming to the O2 Academy this September. Photo: Tim Richardson

The new tour comes after their sell-out Greatest Hits tour in 2022/23, which saw the boys headline major festivals and play to a sold-out crowd at Royal Albert Hall.

Kicking off in York a few days prior, The Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour is said to feature all the hits from their first album released in 2014, as well as some other fan-favourites. 

The album had five songs debut in the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart including Somebody to You and Can We Dance. 

Ahead of the tour, the group will also be releasing a brand new song, Somebody To You ReVamped. It will be available on streaming platforms from Friday, June 7 at midnight. 

Here’s everything you need to know about The Vamps performing in Leeds: 

When are the Vamps performing at the O2 Academy?

The Vamps are coming to the O2 Academy on Thursday, September 12, 2024. 

When do doors open for The Vamps performing at the O2 Academy?

Doors open at 6pm. The event is expected to start at 7pm. 

How to get tickets to The Vamps at the O2 Academy?

General sale tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 9am.

What’s on the Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour setlist?

There is no official setlist released for this tour. It is said to feature all the songs from the debut album, which includes: 

Wild Heart 

Last Night 

Somebody to You 

Can We Dance

Girls on TV 

Risk It All 

Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)

Another World

Move My Way 

Shout About It 

High Hopes

She Was The One 

Dangerous 

Lovestruck 

Smile 

