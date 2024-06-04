The Vamps O2 Academy: British pop band returns to Leeds for 10th anniversary tour - how to get tickets
The Vamps will be heading to the O2 Academy in Leeds city centre on Thursday, September 12, as the group marks the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Meet The Vamps.
Formed in 2012, the band is made up of Bradley Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans.
The new tour comes after their sell-out Greatest Hits tour in 2022/23, which saw the boys headline major festivals and play to a sold-out crowd at Royal Albert Hall.
Kicking off in York a few days prior, The Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour is said to feature all the hits from their first album released in 2014, as well as some other fan-favourites.
The album had five songs debut in the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart including Somebody to You and Can We Dance.
Ahead of the tour, the group will also be releasing a brand new song, Somebody To You ReVamped. It will be available on streaming platforms from Friday, June 7 at midnight.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Vamps performing in Leeds:
When are the Vamps performing at the O2 Academy?
The Vamps are coming to the O2 Academy on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
When do doors open for The Vamps performing at the O2 Academy?
Doors open at 6pm. The event is expected to start at 7pm.
How to get tickets to The Vamps at the O2 Academy?
General sale tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 9am.
What’s on the Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour setlist?
There is no official setlist released for this tour. It is said to feature all the songs from the debut album, which includes:
Wild Heart
Last Night
Somebody to You
Can We Dance
Girls on TV
Risk It All
Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)
Another World
Move My Way
Shout About It
High Hopes
She Was The One
Dangerous
Lovestruck
Smile
