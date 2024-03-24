Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paying some £60 or more for a 55 minute, 11 song set might seem like daylight robbery to some - and that's exactly what the sold out Leeds show was. But luckily, the Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist's new project is filled with grandiose rock tunes that were made to be seen and heard live on stage.

The somewhat laugh-inducing first single, Just Another Rainbow, was met with lukewarm response when it was revealed earlier this year, mainly due to that one part in the middle of the song when Liam lists all the colours of the rainbow.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's new project really comes into its own live on stage. Picture by Nick Asquith Photography

But as the show's opener, the crowd sounded more like a very enthusiastic group of children, joining in, pints raised, chanting "red and orange, yellow and green, blue, indigo, violet" like it was the chorus to Champagne Supernova.

These new songs really do come into their own live. John's iconic guitars match well with a maracas-wielding Liam in top form.

With little to no banter between the songs, more than an occasional "thank you", the ten songs are all worked through in just 50 minutes. As an encore, the duo choose not to play one of their own songs, but a cover of the Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash - Liam's personal favourite accord to an interview.

While a 55 minute headline set might seem like a let-down, Liam Gallagher and John Squire's new collaboration is made for the live stage - and I for one can't wait to see where it goes next.

Liam is set to head out on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, including headlining Leeds Festival. And maybe, just maybe, John will make an appearance or two - the project was after all born backstage at Liam's Knebworth shows on which Squire was invited to play guitar.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire live at O2 Academy Leeds on Saturday March 23 setlist: