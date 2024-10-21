Muddy Stilettos, a leading lifestyle website, has launched its 2025 'Top 300 Best Places to Live' list.

Covering more regions than ever before and with London, Yorkshire and Cheshire being added to the annually anticipated list, it draws upon local knowledge and insight into the 35 most sought-after counties in England, guiding potential buyers to the local hot spots and up-and-coming areas.

This year’s list features the spa town of Ilkley in the top places to live in God’s own county.

Hero Brown, the founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos says, “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too. Our 2025 ‘Top 300 Best Places To Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

“We’ve built our reputation on our first-hand knowledge of the most exciting, vibrant places to go and things to do outside London.

“Now, with London, Yorkshire and Cheshire added to the guide and new information added on important considerations such as nursery education and nearby culture, the 2025 list is a natural step for us to continue to expand our authority in this area.

“Combined with up to the minute listings of desirable properties, we think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”

Here are the best places to live in Yorkshire, according to Muddy Stilettos.

1 . Filey - 10 Coming in at number 10, Filey in North Yorkshire is a "charming seaside spot". The picturesque town is perfect for anyone who loves nature, long walks and fresh air. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Cawthorne, Barnsley - 9 Cawthorne in Barnsley took the ninth spot on this list. Muddy Stilettos said there was much to like about the "posh South Yorkshire village" including a strong community, lots of culture, good schools and vibrant food and drinks scene. | David Kessen Photo: David Kessen

3 . Dore, Sheffield - 8 Dore in Sheffield is next at number eight. This "affluent Sheffield suburb" promises big houses (and prices that match) and the best of the best schools. | Julian Stevens Photo: Julian Stevens

4 . Saltaire Saltaire ranked number seven on the Muddy Stilettos list. It was described as "a model waterside address within commuting distance of Leeds and Bradford that appeals to a Samba-wearing cool crowd." | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

5 . Beverley - 6 The market town of Beverley, not far from York and Hull, came in at number six. With a thriving high street, top shelf restaurants and rich history, Beverley has a unique appeal. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

6 . Skipton - 5 According to Muddy Stilettos, Skipton "has it all" and therefore comes in at number five. It is perfect for those who love to try new cuisines, explore history and enjoy nature. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty