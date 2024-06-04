29 wonderful photos take you back to Ilkley in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Ilkley during the early 2000s.

They showcase the best of what the spa town had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events such as Ilkley Carnival through to shops, restaurants, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 29 of the finest photos take you back to Ilkley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Year 6 pupils at Sacred Heart School celebrate success in the school league tables with class teacher Hilary Cave. Pictured in December 2003.

1. Ilkley in the early 2000s

Year 6 pupils at Sacred Heart School celebrate success in the school league tables with class teacher Hilary Cave. Pictured in December 2003. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Solicitors from Cobbetts, sponsors of the Ilkley Literature Festival, took part in a limerick competition in November 2003.

2. Ilkley in the early 2000s

Solicitors from Cobbetts, sponsors of the Ilkley Literature Festival, took part in a limerick competition in November 2003. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Ilkley Flower Show proved a blooming success in October 2003.

3. Ilkley in the early 2000s

Ilkley Flower Show proved a blooming success in October 2003. Photo: Helen Gardner

Photo Sales
Colin Clarkson, owner of the Rombalds restaurant, and Stephen Walker, business manager for the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway, launch the Baa Tat tourism scheme at the Craiglands Hotel in November 2003.

4. Ilkley in the early 2000s

Colin Clarkson, owner of the Rombalds restaurant, and Stephen Walker, business manager for the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway, launch the Baa Tat tourism scheme at the Craiglands Hotel in November 2003. Photo: Helen Gardner

Photo Sales
Ilkley Karate Club pictured in 2003.

5. Ilkley in the early 2000s

Ilkley Karate Club pictured in 2003. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Historical author Neil Hanson promotes his new book that investigates the Great Fire of London at The Grove Book Shop. Pictured in September 2001.

6. Ilkley in the early 2000s

Historical author Neil Hanson promotes his new book that investigates the Great Fire of London at The Grove Book Shop. Pictured in September 2001. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Ilkley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.