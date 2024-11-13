Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular projection is set to illuminate Leeds this Christmas.

This December, LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) is set to transform The Queens Hotel in City Square once again, as it hosts the highly anticipated Christmas projection.

Running from December 12 to 22 between the hours of 4:30pm and 8:30pm, this festive spectacle will feature an original animated story named “To Leeds, With Love,” with a massive 187 showings across 11 days.

In 2023, the projection drew collective crowds of 200,000, who watched as the Gingerbread Man journeyed through the hotel, showcasing festive themes and stunning visuals using the elegant architecture of the hotel as a canvas.

This year promises an even more enchanting experience with vibrant visuals, a compelling narrative and moments of interaction designed to engage audiences of all ages.

Narrated by renowned British actor Richard Armitage, this year’s animation reimagines The 12 Days of Christmas in a whimsical tribute to the famous song.

And back by popular demand, the beloved Gingerbread Man makes his return to the Queens Hotel, embarking on a holiday adventure which captures the spirit of the season and the unique character of Leeds.

The Queen's Hotel in Leeds.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “A Magical Night at The Queens” became one of the standout attractions in Leeds last Christmas. LeedsBID will continue to be innovative in bringing these inspirational free events to the city for everyone to enjoy.

“They also bring attention to Leeds locally, nationally, and internationally.

“This year we look forward to delivering some Christmas cheer to the city centre with a spectacular brand-new animation “To Leeds, With Love” on this iconic building, inviting audiences to experience “The 12 Days of Christmas” reimagined, with Richard Armitage’s narration providing some extra sparkle.”

Alistair Campbell, general manager of The Queens Hotel, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working again with LeedsBID to bring Leeds City Square Christmas animation back to life for a second year!

“This dazzling display has quickly become a key highlight in the community festive calendar, and we are truly privileged to play our part in attracting and welcoming guests and visitors alike to experience the magic of Christmas at The Queens.

“We’re eagerly looking forward to City Square buzzing with festive excitement, the joy it brings to people of all ages, and the sense of unity it creates across Leeds.”

“This is more than just a visual display, it’s a sparkling invitation to celebrate this wonderful time of the year as one community. We simply can’t wait to share the magic with everyone once again!”

LeedsBID is working with the Barcelona-based digital art powerhouse Onionlab to create a one-of-a-kind projection for the city.

Onionlab is celebrated for its expertise in designing installations, audiovisuals, and interactive experiences tailored for institutions that aspire to bridge technology, design and art.