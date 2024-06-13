Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new monthly market in Leeds has announced a series of exciting new additions for its first event of the summer.

The Moor Market, which is based at Woodhouse Moor, was launched in October last year with a variety of changing stalls.

Ahead of the next event on June 22, the team behind the market have said that the latest pop-up will feature new additions including a free library, a craft workshop and Aperol Spritz.

Niamh Patchett, who organises the market with her family, said: “There aren’t many regular community events in Woodhouse, so we wanted to fill that gap. It means that people don’t have to venture into the city centre, because we can bring it to them.

“It’s lovely to hear feedback from people who live locally, because they’re so happy to have this on their doorstep. The atmosphere is always very laid-back and chilled, and Woodhouse Moor is such a great space, it’s so open.”

At the next event, the popular coffee van that features at all of The Moor Market events will be serving Aperol Spritz, with shoppers encouraged to enjoy the summer beverage in the sun.

Niamh, 27, added: “We’re hoping to boost everyone’s spirits as we get ready for warmer weather.”

The Moor Market welcomes more than 30 stallholders each month, alongside charities and community groups. It is always held on the fourth Saturday of the month.

When it is next held, shoppers can expect a free library with a choice of books; a craft workshop for all ages; second-hand goods on sale for the first time; and the coffee van’s Aperol Spritz offering.