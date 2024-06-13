The Moor Market: New Leeds market announces exciting stalls on Woodhouse Moor as summer approaches

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A new monthly market in Leeds has announced a series of exciting new additions for its first event of the summer.

The Moor Market, which is based at Woodhouse Moor, was launched in October last year with a variety of changing stalls.

Ahead of the next event on June 22, the team behind the market have said that the latest pop-up will feature new additions including a free library, a craft workshop and Aperol Spritz.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Moor Market is getting ready for its first summer events.The Moor Market is getting ready for its first summer events.
The Moor Market is getting ready for its first summer events. | Submitted

Niamh Patchett, who organises the market with her family, said: “There aren’t many regular community events in Woodhouse, so we wanted to fill that gap. It means that people don’t have to venture into the city centre, because we can bring it to them.

“It’s lovely to hear feedback from people who live locally, because they’re so happy to have this on their doorstep. The atmosphere is always very laid-back and chilled, and Woodhouse Moor is such a great space, it’s so open.”

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

At the next event, the popular coffee van that features at all of The Moor Market events will be serving Aperol Spritz, with shoppers encouraged to enjoy the summer beverage in the sun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Niamh, 27, added: “We’re hoping to boost everyone’s spirits as we get ready for warmer weather.”

The Moor Market welcomes more than 30 stallholders each month, alongside charities and community groups. It is always held on the fourth Saturday of the month.

When it is next held, shoppers can expect a free library with a choice of books; a craft workshop for all ages; second-hand goods on sale for the first time; and the coffee van’s Aperol Spritz offering.

The next events will take place on June 22 and July 27.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.