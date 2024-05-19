Leeds nostalgia: 22 photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1960s

1960 is the year and Woodhouse the destination for this trip down memory lane.

1960 is the year and Woodhouse the destination for this trip down memory lane. Local landmarks including much loved pubs as well as well travelled streets which now have no name make up this wonderful collection of photo memories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

1. Woodhouse in 1960

The Tonbridge Hotel, public house located at the corner of Tonbridge Street, left, and Back Blundell Street. The beer was supplied by Inde Coope and Allsop Brewery. A poster on the wall informs that the Empire Theatre, Leeds has closed for the summer. To the right (not in this view) and opposite the pub was the Leeds Dental School. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Woodhouse in 1960

Looking across Willow Terrace Road, Hillary Street is on the left, the two houses are numbers 89 then 95. Behind lay 91, 93. The grocers shop at 17 Willow Terrace Road is the business of N. Firth. On the right is Fenton Place, this is the back of Fenton Street. Pictured in August 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Woodhouse in 1960

Back Ibbetson Place is in the background. In the centre is a detached house which was situated between the middle of the back lines of Hillary Street and Fenton Street. This was to the Woodhouse Lane end. Pictured in September 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Woodhouse in 1960

A section of Back Blundell Street pictured in September 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Woodhouse in 1960

This is the end corner of Back Blundell Street, number 16/17 is the single storey building with the name R. Lock Ltd on the board. This was a decorators business. On the right is Fenton Street, this is the rear view. Pictured in September 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Woodhouse in 1960

Fenton Street was the edge of the Little Woodhouse area, as it merged with the city centre. It was largely demolished for the building of the Inner Ring Road, only a few shops and the Fenton public house at the Woodhouse Lane end remain. These were back-to-back houses, the rear of the street was numbered in staggered order with the front. On the left is a road sign for the A660 Otley Road via Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in September 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

