6 . Woodhouse in 1960

Fenton Street was the edge of the Little Woodhouse area, as it merged with the city centre. It was largely demolished for the building of the Inner Ring Road, only a few shops and the Fenton public house at the Woodhouse Lane end remain. These were back-to-back houses, the rear of the street was numbered in staggered order with the front. On the left is a road sign for the A660 Otley Road via Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in September 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service