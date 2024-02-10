5 . Woodhouse in 1967

Meanwood Road in August 1967. On the left is the wall of the Clowes Methodist Chapel. Next, house being used as an office for Telecabs Taxis. A Mini is parked in the road. This house and the yard on the right belonged to the Brizzolara family, who had an ice-cream business in the yard. In the afternoons and early evenings Tony Brizzolara would push an ice-cream cart through the area, he was partially sighted. This was number 171. Next 173, greengrocers shop run by Edward Dodman. Next, Salvation Army Meeting Hall, then forecourt of Yardleys Spa Garage. The house in view is the end of Servia Grove, junction with Cambridge Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service