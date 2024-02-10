They turn back the clock to celebrate a year in the life of the suburb in 1967 and showcase local landmarks, shops, factories which served the community. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 25 never seen before photos of Woodhouse through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Woodhouse in 1967
Meanwood Road in August 1967, On the left is Cambridge Road looking up to the left junction with Woodhouse Street. The off licence shop was run by Edward Moran and was 177 Meanwood Road. The zebra crossing was to assist children attending Meanwood Road School to cross safely. The school was on the right, out of view of this scene. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Woodhouse in 1967
Meanwood Road in August 1967. On the left is the junction with Oatland Road. The White Rose cleaners was number 149 then moving right, numbers 151/153 were the business of Leslie Bartle, home handy man supplies. The following two shops are empty, then 159 was a bakers shop, Edwin Tipling was the owner. This is followed by a hairdressers and Firth's decorators at number 167. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Woodhouse in 1967
Oatland Lane at the junction with Oatland Road. A drapers shop business of G Lyons is number 108. At the corner is number 106, a fish and chip shop. Pictured in August 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Woodhouse in 1967
Woodhouse Street is on the left, on the horizon can be seen Sugar Well Hill and council flats which would be on Scott Hall Road. The right side of Woodhouse Street has properties which number 53-59. The shop at the corner with Cambridge Road is number 61, a drapers business. Cambridge Road is to the right and can be seen as far as Walter Grove. Pictured in August 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Woodhouse in 1967
Meanwood Road in August 1967. On the left is the wall of the Clowes Methodist Chapel. Next, house being used as an office for Telecabs Taxis. A Mini is parked in the road. This house and the yard on the right belonged to the Brizzolara family, who had an ice-cream business in the yard. In the afternoons and early evenings Tony Brizzolara would push an ice-cream cart through the area, he was partially sighted. This was number 171. Next 173, greengrocers shop run by Edward Dodman. Next, Salvation Army Meeting Hall, then forecourt of Yardleys Spa Garage. The house in view is the end of Servia Grove, junction with Cambridge Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Woodhouse in 1967
Clowes Methodist Chapel, sometimes called 'Great' Clowes. Behind was a schoolroom, at one used as a dinner hall for Meanwood Road School, which was opposite. On the right number 171 Meanwood Road, being used as an office for Telecabs Taxis. This, with adjoining yard was the property of the Brizzolara family, ice cream makers. Pictured in August 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service