Having been hugely successful in 2022 and 2021, the Summer Sessions City Beach is coming to Cookridge Street once again this month.

The beach will be open to everyone with plenty of themed fun for the young to drop in for a day at the beach, providing parents with a free activity for the kids in the summer.

City Beach is back on Cookridge Street, where it will host four events throughout August.

City Beach is also hosting a series of events under the name Summer Sessions for families and cocktail lovers alike throughout August.

Four free events are planned in August, and the beach is staying on Cookridge Street until September 3.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light commented: “We are thrilled for the City Beach to return to Leeds this summer and are equally excited to offer such an exciting array of activities for all ages!

“With the beach freely accessible right up until the end of the school holidays, parents will be able to keep their children entertained and occupied, whilst being able to enjoy some of the best bits of the seaside, right here in the city.

Stephanie continued: “With options to dine, drink, entertain and play just a stone’s throw away at The Light to enhance your day out - we hope to see you down by the seaside this summer!”

And with rain contingency plans in place, the events can go on no matter if it's sunny or raining.

City Beach Summer Sessions events

National Play Day – 2nd August

Celebrate National Play Day with a day at the beach, without the long drive to the coast! There will be children’s games and activities including a dance party with foam, bubbles and glitter face paint, provided by Boom-Chikka-Boom, ideal for pre-school and primary school aged children.

The City Beach pop-up is the perfect place to entertain restless kids for a few hours, with huge beach-style props, including a giant deck chair, and family-fun games and activities.

There is no booking required, simply turn up and enjoy the activities between 10am and 3:30pm!

Sax on The Beach – 5th August

As the name suggests, expect music and cocktails to dance the evening away from 3-7pm with local saxophone player Sarah Sax and local DJ performers One2manyDjs.

Delicious food and beverages by Firelake Grill at The Radisson will be available for purchase on site – no tickets are required, simply pop down and enjoy!

Spritz Session - 19th August

Are you partial to an Aperol or St. Germain Spritz? Perhaps a white wine spritzer is your fave summer tipple?

The Spritz Session at The Light will feature local band The Live Notes performing from 3-6pm and food and beverages available from Firelake Grill’s outdoor bar at The Radisson - it promises to be a spritz-filled evening to remember!

Family Beach Day – 24th August

Leeds Children’s Charity will be joining in the Summer Celebrations and bringing with them a variety of fun and interactive beach-themed activities, including arts & crafts, games, and giveaways for everyone to enjoy!

Pop down with your little ones between 11am and 4pm on 24th August to get involved.