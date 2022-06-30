Free City Beach set to return to Leeds this summer

City Beach is returning to The Light shopping centre bringing the seaside to the city centre for the second year running.

The free event will run every day from Saturday, July 23, until Monday, September 5 and will be found on Cookridge Street outside The Light.

It will feature huge beach-style props, including a giant sandpit, food and drink vendors as well as special events. There will also be family-fun games and activities, including beach ball and frisbees.

Families will be able to drop into The Light as and when they want, throughout the six weeks of the event.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “We are really excited that the City Beach will be returning to Leeds this summer.

“This year we will be running the event right up until the end of the school holidays, so parents will be able to keep their children entertained and occupied, whilst being able to enjoy some of the best bits of the seaside, right here in the city.”

She added: “We’ll also be hosting special activities and events throughout the period – keep an eye on our social channels for more information!”