An entry-free wedding sale is set to take place at a Leeds museum this autumn.

The BIG Wedding Sale is set to take over the Royal Armouries on Sunday, October 13.

Brought to the city by Wedding Fayres Yorkshire, the BIG Wedding Sale will feature a variety of local wedding businesses giving future brides and grooms the chance to find everything they need to plan their perfect day under one roof.

Royal Armouries, in Leeds Dock, is set to host the BIG Wedding Sale this October. Photo: Simon Hulme

Customers can expect to be inspired and take home stunning bridal gowns and beautiful bouquets to irresistible invitations and dreamy decor.

There will also be free goodie bags, wedding magazines and an opportunity for one lucky bride to walk away with a pair of luxury sparkly shoes.