Royal Armouries: Huge wedding sale featuring local businesses set to take over Leeds Dock museum this autumn
The BIG Wedding Sale is set to take over the Royal Armouries on Sunday, October 13.
Brought to the city by Wedding Fayres Yorkshire, the BIG Wedding Sale will feature a variety of local wedding businesses giving future brides and grooms the chance to find everything they need to plan their perfect day under one roof.
Customers can expect to be inspired and take home stunning bridal gowns and beautiful bouquets to irresistible invitations and dreamy decor.
There will also be free goodie bags, wedding magazines and an opportunity for one lucky bride to walk away with a pair of luxury sparkly shoes.
New brand in dentistry mydentist will also be present. They will be offering both brides and grooms advice on how they can prepare their smile ahead of the big day with treatments such as teeth whitening, dental implants and a range of dental cosmetic procedures.
