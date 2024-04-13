The Royal Armouries Museum was completely transformed for an explosion of colour, fantasy and culture.

Anime enthusiasts gathered at the venue to dive into the vibrant pages of manga and show off their impressive costumes. This year, people from across the country were encouraged to unleash their creativity in recreating the outfits of their favourite characters.

Cosplayers brought larger-than-life personas to the New Dock Hall from beloved films, TV series and games.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are 17 of his best photos -

1 . Leeds Anime Festival Anime lovers, including Anna Rogers and Moon Fairley, enjoyed the electrifying atmosphere.

2 . Leeds Anime Festival Jonathon Lee and four-year-old Sabastion celebrated at this year's anime extravaganza.

3 . Leeds Anime Festival Abby Smithson, from York, was among those unleashing their creativity with colourful costumes.

4 . Leeds Anime Festival Katie Lawrance and Tom Hudson, from Harrogate, celebrated as part of the event at New Dock Hall.

5 . Leeds Anime Festival The hall was full with plenty on offer to excite lovers of the art.

6 . Leeds Anime Festival Vicky Lee, from Barnsley, was among those showing their passion for anime.