Leeds is still catching some glimpses of sun and there’s plenty of things to do in this busy city before September 22, when we officially enter autumn.

Here are 13 of the best events to get down to in these last few days of summer.

There’s something for everyone on here - from a dog-friendly festival to an exciting ODI cricket match due to be played in Headingley.

Leeds International Beer Festival The Leeds International Beer Festival is an annual highlight and is taking place from September 5 to 8. Beer enthusiasts can take in the beautiful setting of Kirkstall Abbey while enjoying an impressive array of local and international ales.

Monopoly Leeds Takeover Giant Monopoly tokens have been littered across Leeds city centre - and some are still available to see. Game lovers head down for the perfect picture.

Leeds Rum Festival Leeds Rum Festival is taking place at Fearns, in Leeds Dock, on September 14. Expect Caribbean food and more than 50 types of rum.

Thor's Tipi Thor's Tipi is still around for another week - enjoy a few drinks while catching some sun!

White Cloth Hall A highly-anticipated food hall has just opened in Leeds. With steaks and oysters, Kirkstall Brewery and outdoor seating, it's the perfect place to spend the last few days of summer this year.

DogFest The perfect family friendly day out is back. DogFest Yorkshire at Harewood House will be taking place on September 7 and 8.