The 13 Leeds events you can still visit to make the most of the last of summer from festivals to markets

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Summer is not over yet.

Leeds is still catching some glimpses of sun and there’s plenty of things to do in this busy city before September 22, when we officially enter autumn.

Here are 13 of the best events to get down to in these last few days of summer.

There’s something for everyone on here - from a dog-friendly festival to an exciting ODI cricket match due to be played in Headingley.

1. Leeds International Beer Festival

The Leeds International Beer Festival is an annual highlight and is taking place from September 5 to 8. Beer enthusiasts can take in the beautiful setting of Kirkstall Abbey while enjoying an impressive array of local and international ales. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

2. Monopoly Leeds Takeover

Giant Monopoly tokens have been littered across Leeds city centre - and some are still available to see. Game lovers head down for the perfect picture. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

3. Leeds Rum Festival

Leeds Rum Festival is taking place at Fearns, in Leeds Dock, on September 14. Expect Caribbean food and more than 50 types of rum. | Leeds Rum Festival Photo: Leeds Rum Festival

4. Thor's Tipi

Thor's Tipi is still around for another week - enjoy a few drinks while catching some sun! | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

5. White Cloth Hall

A highly-anticipated food hall has just opened in Leeds. With steaks and oysters, Kirkstall Brewery and outdoor seating, it's the perfect place to spend the last few days of summer this year. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

6. DogFest

The perfect family friendly day out is back. DogFest Yorkshire at Harewood House will be taking place on September 7 and 8. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

