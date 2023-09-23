Dog lovers and their furry friends had a day to remember as DogFest returned to Leeds today (September 23) for a weekend of canine entertainment.

The iconic Harewood House is playing host to the festival, which is always a highlight in any animal fan’s calendar. As well as activities for pups, there are experts on hand to give advice, awards shows with enviable prizes and formidable agility courses.

Dog-lovers have so far been able to attend breed meet-ups, in which owners of certain breeds were given the chance to mingle and share their passion.

The festival also boasts a star-studded line-up with the likes of Adem Fehmi, Chloé Fuller, Nicci Hindson, Kerry Maule, Rachael Grylls and Lucy Heath offering insights and advice.

With talks and demonstrations, there have already been plenty of opportunities to learn about various aspects of dog care, training and behaviour.

The hugely popular event had masses in attendance for the first day of DogFest, and our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best pictures from the event –

1 . DogFest 2023 There were plenty of prizes up for grabs at this year's festival, including the award for best puppy which went to adorable Trigger, posing here with Sam Spratt and Ellie Binns. Photo: Steve Riding

2 . DogFest 2023 Trigger showed off his cheeky side, entertaining visitors to Harewood House with his playful personality. Photo: Steve Riding

3 . DogFest 2023 Demonstrations throughout the day were among the highlights, including this playful pup's impressive leap into the air. Photo: Steve Riding