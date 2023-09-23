DogFest Leeds 2023: Best pictures as adorable dogs take over Harewood House for weekend festival
The iconic Harewood House is playing host to the festival, which is always a highlight in any animal fan’s calendar. As well as activities for pups, there are experts on hand to give advice, awards shows with enviable prizes and formidable agility courses.
Dog-lovers have so far been able to attend breed meet-ups, in which owners of certain breeds were given the chance to mingle and share their passion.
The festival also boasts a star-studded line-up with the likes of Adem Fehmi, Chloé Fuller, Nicci Hindson, Kerry Maule, Rachael Grylls and Lucy Heath offering insights and advice.
With talks and demonstrations, there have already been plenty of opportunities to learn about various aspects of dog care, training and behaviour.
The hugely popular event had masses in attendance for the first day of DogFest, and our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best pictures from the event –