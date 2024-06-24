Temperatures are expected to soar to the highest they have been this year - and forecasters have given their predictions for when it will be hottest in the city later this week.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) put a yellow health alert in place for most of England, which will remain in force until 5pm on Thursday (June 27).

In Leeds, the heat will peak tomorrow (June 25) at around 2pm with highs of 25-26°C.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these shots of Leeds residents enjoying some lunchtime sun...

