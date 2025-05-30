Tenpin at the Merrion Centre in Leeds has had a £1.5m refurbishmentTenpin at the Merrion Centre in Leeds has had a £1.5m refurbishment
Tenpin, Leeds: 21 pictures showcasing the Merrion Centre games and activities centre after £1.5million renovation

A Leeds entertainment venue is delighting crowds of friends, families, and colleagues with its vast range of activities and attractions after a £1.5m renovation.

Tenpin at the Merrion Centre completed its transformation in April with a fresh range of games and attractions to enjoy alongside the 26 bowling lanes that have been hosting gatherings for years.

Among the new attractions are three thrilling escape rooms, two private karaoke rooms, interactive darts and a vibrant new bar area, serving food, drinks, and delicious cocktails.

General manager Neil Maguire said that things have been “really positive”, saying: “There’s something for everybody and there shouldn’t ever be an instance where you are leaving feeling disappointed and like you didn’t get value for money.”

“Deals are also on throughout the week, especially our Tenpin Tuesday’s deal, where bowling and selected drinks are half price.”

Check out our gallery of pictures showing the venue’s stylish new look below.

Two private karaoke rooms and three thrilling escape rooms are among the new activities.

1. New activities

Two private karaoke rooms and three thrilling escape rooms are among the new activities.

The entertainment venue has 26 bowling lanes.

2. Bowling lanes

The entertainment venue has 26 bowling lanes.

Try out the all-new interactive darts experiences and take on your mates, colleagues, or family in a fun and unique setting.

3. Interactive darts

Try out the all-new interactive darts experiences and take on your mates, colleagues, or family in a fun and unique setting.

Enjoy all-time great arcade games like air hockey.

4. Air hockey

Enjoy all-time great arcade games like air hockey.

General manager Neil Maguire said that since the venue completed it’s transformation on April 26 and made its full range of activities available the response has been “really good and positive”.

5. 'Really good and positive'

General manager Neil Maguire said that since the venue completed it's transformation on April 26 and made its full range of activities available the response has been "really good and positive".

The newly refurbished cocktail bar features an updated menu

6. Refurbished bar

The newly refurbished cocktail bar features an updated menu

