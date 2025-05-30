Tenpin at the Merrion Centre completed its transformation in April with a fresh range of games and attractions to enjoy alongside the 26 bowling lanes that have been hosting gatherings for years.

Among the new attractions are three thrilling escape rooms, two private karaoke rooms, interactive darts and a vibrant new bar area, serving food, drinks, and delicious cocktails.

General manager Neil Maguire said that things have been “really positive”, saying: “There’s something for everybody and there shouldn’t ever be an instance where you are leaving feeling disappointed and like you didn’t get value for money.”

“Deals are also on throughout the week, especially our Tenpin Tuesday’s deal, where bowling and selected drinks are half price.”

Check out our gallery of pictures showing the venue’s stylish new look below.

1 . New activities Two private karaoke rooms and three thrilling escape rooms are among the new activities. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Bowling lanes The entertainment venue has 26 bowling lanes. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Interactive darts Try out the all-new interactive darts experiences and take on your mates, colleagues, or family in a fun and unique setting. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Air hockey Enjoy all-time great arcade games like air hockey. | National World Photo Sales

