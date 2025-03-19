An entertainment venue in Leeds has announced its reopening date after a major revamp that will see karaoke, escape rooms and interactive darts attractions added.

Tenpin, one of the UK's leading entertainment destinations, is officially launching its newly improved experience at its Merrion Way venue on Saturday, April 26.

The relaunched site will welcome groups of friends, work colleagues and families to immerse themselves in the new attractions, which include:

Two private karaoke rooms

Interactive darts

Three new escape rooms designed by Houdini's

Three additional pool tables

A newly refurbished cocktail bar with an updated menu

The two new private karaoke rooms feature thousands of songs to unleash your inner pop star, while there’s also the opportunity to challenge your friends and family with a new interactive darts experience. Both of these features will be available to use from Friday, April 18.

TenPin in Leeds has added two private karaoke rooms, interactive darts and escape rooms to its 26 bowling lanes. | Tenpin

You can also put your teamwork skills to the test in three brand-new escape rooms designed by the award-winning Houdini’s or sink the perfect score on one of the three extra pool tables.

There’s also a newly refurbished cocktail bar, the perfect spot to relax and refuel with crowd pleasing menu options.

General manager of the Leeds site Neil Maguire said: “We're thrilled to reopen Tenpin Leeds to the local community and showcase these exciting new activities for everyone to enjoy.

"Tenpin is committed to bringing the best entertainment venue to Leeds and we were proud to be able to invest so many exciting new features in our refurbished location.

“We welcome everyone to come join us for the best most immersive experience they can have, whether they're hitting the lanes, belting out their favourite tunes, or mastering their escape room skills."

The new additions add to the sites current offer of 26 bowling lanes and table tennis and pool tables.

For more information on Tenpin Leeds, to find out about offers available or to make a booking, please visit the website.