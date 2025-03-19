Tenpin Leeds: Private karaoke, escape rooms and interactive darts added in major revamp at Merrion Way entertainment hub
Tenpin, one of the UK's leading entertainment destinations, is officially launching its newly improved experience at its Merrion Way venue on Saturday, April 26.
The relaunched site will welcome groups of friends, work colleagues and families to immerse themselves in the new attractions, which include:
- Two private karaoke rooms
- Interactive darts
- Three new escape rooms designed by Houdini's
- Three additional pool tables
- A newly refurbished cocktail bar with an updated menu
The two new private karaoke rooms feature thousands of songs to unleash your inner pop star, while there’s also the opportunity to challenge your friends and family with a new interactive darts experience. Both of these features will be available to use from Friday, April 18.
You can also put your teamwork skills to the test in three brand-new escape rooms designed by the award-winning Houdini’s or sink the perfect score on one of the three extra pool tables.
There’s also a newly refurbished cocktail bar, the perfect spot to relax and refuel with crowd pleasing menu options.
General manager of the Leeds site Neil Maguire said: “We're thrilled to reopen Tenpin Leeds to the local community and showcase these exciting new activities for everyone to enjoy.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
"Tenpin is committed to bringing the best entertainment venue to Leeds and we were proud to be able to invest so many exciting new features in our refurbished location.
“We welcome everyone to come join us for the best most immersive experience they can have, whether they're hitting the lanes, belting out their favourite tunes, or mastering their escape room skills."
The new additions add to the sites current offer of 26 bowling lanes and table tennis and pool tables.
For more information on Tenpin Leeds, to find out about offers available or to make a booking, please visit the website.