TenPin at the Merrion Centre reopened in April after a significant £1.5m renovation | National World

A Leeds entertainment centre is welcoming visitors for all occasions following a significant overhaul and £1.5m refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowling has maintained a strong presence at the Merrion Centre for over 40 years, serving generations of visitors, but the number of attractions and activities now available at TenPin is enough to make visitors’ heads spin.

On top of the 26 bowling lanes and vast array of arcade games, the venue has expanded its offering by adding two private karaoke rooms, interactive darts, three additional pool tables, a refurbished cocktail bar and, to top it all off, three new escape rooms!

TenPin at the Merrion Centre in Leeds | National World

General manager Neil Maguire said that since the venue completed it’s transformation on April 26 and made its full range of activities available the response has been “really good and positive”.

He said: “The weather has been good so you are never sure which way it’s going to go with an indoor entertainment facility, but everyone’s been really excited, and the feedback’s been strong.”

Tenpin is designed to act as the perfect entertainment spot for all occasions and be suitable for families, friends, corporate parties, school groups and people of all ages.

Neil said. “Tenpin would typically be a family spot, but we have begun naturally leaning ourselves to a more mature audience and as a result we get the best of both worlds.”

Karaoke booths and three escape rooms have been provided following a major refurbishment at TenPin in Leeds. | National World

Neil mentioned that the venue is particularly popular with the city’s student population due to its proximity to the campuses and range of offers for those in higher education.

He added: “There’s been a massive cultural shift in student life with people being a lot more health conscious and savvy with their money. Now it’s all about added value and having a great experience and that’s what we offer.”

The “mature and friendly” staff who create a “safe, welcoming and inclusive” environment are also paramount to the venue’s charm, though it’s the sublime range of activities new and old that will keep customers coming back for more.

Neil said: “Everyone loves a bit of karaoke, even if they say they don’t, and our escape rooms are unrivalled.”

The Merrion Centre site has housed bowling alleys for players in Leeds for over 40 years. | National World

The costs associated with visiting - both in the facilities and eating and drinking - are kept as low as possible and special offers aren’t just limited to students, with the Tenpin Tuesdays deals in particular seeing a whole range of available opportunities to save while having a great time.

Neil said: “You can come in at 3pm and not leave until late in the evening and constantly have something to do without spending an arm and a leg.

“On Tuesday’s you are looking at just under £4 for a game of bowling, while also getting half price drinks and food deals, With all the fantastic deals we offer throughout the week, it’s rare that you won’t find a great offer waiting for you”

The venue’s new décor is also well suited to the Leeds environment with a contemporary and modern look that complements the industrial flourishes.

Neil said: “As soon as you walk in the door you feel like you’re in the middle of something quite extraordinary.”

Tenpin is currently the UK’s second largest provider of bowling and family entertainment with 55 sites but significant investment in spots like Leeds indicates the American-owned company’s aspiration is to become number one.

“We’re growing at a rapid rate”, said Neil. “And after the investment we are definitely number one in Leeds.

“There’s something for everybody and there shouldn’t ever be an instance where you are leaving disappointed and didn’t get value for money.”

For more information and to book activities visit the TenPin website.