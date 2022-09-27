The famous pop punk and emo rock festival will be back in Leeds once again in 2023, with a selection of talented artists already announced.

Bands such as Enter Shikari, Bowling For Soup and The Offspring were announced during the first wave.

However, in the second wave, we have seen the likes of Yellowcard, Underoath and Millencolin also be announced to be playing at SlamDunk 2023.

SlamDunk Festival in 2022 saw the likes of Neck Deep, Beartooth and Alexisonfire take to the stage.

If you’re planning on heading to SlamDunk Festival in 2023, we’ve put this article together to inform you on everything you’ll need to know right now.

When will SlamDunk Festival 2023 be?

SlamDunk Festival 2023 in Leeds will take place on May 28, 2023, with the Hatfield Park date being held on May 27.

The Leeds version of the festival will be held at Temple Newsam.

How to get tickets for SlamDunk Festival 2023

Tickets for SlamDunk Festival 2023 can be purchased via Seetickets . Unfortunately, early bird tickets have already sold out - however, general admission tickets and tier two tickets are still available.

General admission tickets can be bought for £97.90 each, while tier two tickets are priced at £93.50.

Children under the age of five can enter SlamDunk Festival for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Full list of announced artists for SlamDunk Festival 2023

Artists highlighted in bold text indicates that they have been recently added to the lineup.

