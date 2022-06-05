The popular event, which celebrates pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock music, welcomed a host of of popular acts on Friday (June 3).

Packed with some of the most popular new rock music from around the world, the Rock Scene is the flagship alternative music playlist on Amazon Music, featuring big names alongside heavy-hitting upcomers.

Inspired by the playlist Slam Dunk welcomed Amazon Music to open their own stage at the festival.

Here are the best pictures from the event, as captured by Anthony Longstaff Photography.

1. American pop punk band The Wonder Years wowed the crowd with some incredible stage acrobatics.

2. Cassyette, described by Clash Magazine as a Nu Metal "pop provocateur" and "The electro-pop princess to keep on your radar" also took to the stage.

3. The crowd weren't the only ones making the most of the beautiful weather.

4. Canadian hardcore punk band Cancer Bats, who have released seven studio albums and six extended plays, also took to the Leeds stage.