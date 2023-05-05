The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race cast is set to take the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena this week for the ‘largest drag show on earth.’ Queens from series four of the popular TV phenomena will visit Leeds for a night of fun, drag and extravaganza.

The Leeds show follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens. All 12 queens from the series are set to take to the stage so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

Ben Hatton, director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it.

“Get ready for a completely laugh-out-loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!”

Ru Paul’s Drag Race at Leeds First Direct Arena - when will it be

The queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 6, 2023.

When will doors open for Ru Paul’s Drag Race in Leeds

Doors will open at 7pm. The event is due to start at 8pm.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race Leeds - last minute tickets

Tickets are available via the Ticketmaster website starting at £53.50 each.

When will Ru Paul’s Drag Race finish in Leeds?

Leeds First Direct Arena has not specified a finishing time, however the venue has a curfew for 11pm so it can be expected to finish around then.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Series Four Tour - list of tour dates

April 14 - Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

April 15 - Brighton, Brighton Dome

April 16 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

April 18 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

April 19 - Manchester Opera House

April 21 - Glasgow Kings

April 22 - Stockton, Stockton Globe

April 23 - Sheffield, City Hall

April 24 - Liverpool, Empire

April 27 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

April 28 - London, Royal Albert Hall

April 29 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

April 30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

May 1 - Swansea Arena

May 3 - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent

May 4 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

May 6 - Leeds, First Direct Arena