The Prince of Wales surprised Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs during a visit to Leeds yesterday (Thursday).
William paid tribute to the pair’s “phenomenal” efforts in raising funds and awareness for motor neurone disease (MND).
Sinfield and Burrow, who were Leeds Rhinos team-mates during their playing careers, were made CBEs in the New Year Honours List for services to MND awareness.
Sinfield has raised more than £15million since his friend Burrow was diagnosed with MND, an incurable and life-limiting condition, in December 2019.
Last year, Sinfield, 43, completed the “7 in 7 in 7” challenge by completing seven ultramarathons in seven cities in as many days.
William told Burrow: "The most amount of thank yous and congratulations for all the inspirational work you've done Rob, you've been amazing and everyone's so proud of you. "We've been following your case and all the money you've been raising, and you're changing people's lives with MND."
William met Burrow and Sinfield at the stadium, and presented them with their CBEs in front of their wives and the former's three children.
After talking to the two friends in the dressing room at Headingley, the prince said: "I've brought a special couple of things up with me to give you today. "I did check with Kevin to make sure you didn't want to go down to London to receive this, but I brought your CBEs up here to give to you today if that's OK, while you're in your home, in Leeds, surrounded by your family and friends. I thought today was a good day.
Burrow welcomed the prince to the venue with a message recorded on an eye gaze machine, saying: "I would like to welcome you to Headingley, the home of Leeds Rhinos, and thank you for coming today. It is an honour to meet you."
After being described by the prince as an inspiration to the MND community, Burrow said: "I can honestly say that I never set out to be an inspiration, I just wanted to try and help other people in a similar situation to me. "I'm just trying to live my best life with the cards that I've been dealt." He added: "I wouldn't be here without the love and support of my wife Lindsey. She is stronger than any rugby player I ever played against."
Talking about Burrow's reputation for "playing tricks" before big games as a player, Sinfield told William about an incident in the dressing room when Burrow rubbed a Jaffa Cake on the white underwear of another player. The prince joked: "I'm so not telling my children Rob because that's the sort of thing they'll do to me."