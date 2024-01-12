5 . RETRANSMITTING ADDING INFORMATION TO CAPTION The Prince of Wales (left) meets Rob Burrow (right) and Kevin Sinfield during a visit to Headingley Stadium, Leeds, to congratulate them and award them a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), for their efforts to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease. Picture date: Thursday January 11, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL William. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

After being described by the prince as an inspiration to the MND community, Burrow said: “I can honestly say that I never set out to be an inspiration, I just wanted to try and help other people in a similar situation to me. “I’m just trying to live my best life with the cards that I’ve been dealt.” He added: “I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of my wife Lindsey. She is stronger than any rugby player I ever played against.” Photo: Phil Noble