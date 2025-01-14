12 picture perfect photos take you back to Pontefract in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

‘All sorts’ of memories make up this photo gallery charting a decade in the life of Pontefract.

These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, turn back the clock to the 1960s and showcase different aspects of life around the town during the decade including inside the liquorice factory which was busy putting together a 75,000lbs order of the sweet treat for Canada. READ MORE: 17 unseen photos of Wakefield in the 1960s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

"All Sorts" thousands of them, part of a 75,000 lbs order for Canada, and with them Mrs. Vaus, quality controller at the Pontefract factory in February 1969.

The arches of the Buttercross in 1969.

Shopping memories from March 1969. Pictured is bargain-hunter Joan Firth who lived on Ropergate.

The band of the York and Lancaster Regiment pictured here as the regiment, soon to be disbanded, makes a farewell parade through Pontefract in December 1968. The regiment's link with the town began in 1878, when it established headquarters there. The Mayor, Coun Peter Westerman, took the salute..

This photo from 1967 was taken from the 10th storey of Luke Williams House, a block of flats in Horsfair. Ferrybridge Power Station can be seen in the distance.

Houses on Tanshelf Terrace in 1967.

