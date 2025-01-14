12 picture perfect photos take you back to Pontefract in the 1960s

1. Pontefract in the 1960s
"All Sorts" thousands of them, part of a 75,000 lbs order for Canada, and with them Mrs. Vaus, quality controller at the Pontefract factory in February 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Pontefract in the 1960s
The arches of the Buttercross in 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Pontefract in the 1960s
Shopping memories from March 1969. Pictured is bargain-hunter Joan Firth who lived on Ropergate. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Pontefract in the 1960s
The band of the York and Lancaster Regiment pictured here as the regiment, soon to be disbanded, makes a farewell parade through Pontefract in December 1968. The regiment's link with the town began in 1878, when it established headquarters there. The Mayor, Coun Peter Westerman, took the salute.. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Pontefract in the 1960s
This photo from 1967 was taken from the 10th storey of Luke Williams House, a block of flats in Horsfair. Ferrybridge Power Station can be seen in the distance. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Pontefract in the 1960s
Houses on Tanshelf Terrace in 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.