Pontefract Liquorice Festival next Sunday, with HARIBO UK sweetening celebrations once again as headline sponsor

The Pontefract Liquorice Festival is fast approaching, and preparations are well underway to transform the town's streets into a vibrant celebration of all things liquorice.

Yorkshire is renowned for its excellence in food and manufacturing, and for one of the region’s largest employers and producers, becoming the headline sponsor of the Pontefract Liquorice Festival for the second-year running was a natural fit for HARIBO UK.

One of last year’s standout moments was the lively parade of HARIBO and liquorice-themed costumes, led by the company’s much-loved mascot. Goldbear will once again take centre stage this year, surrounded by a host of HARIBO-themed costumes and a selection of new ones exclusive to this year’s festival.

Adding to the excitement, this year the iconic parade will set off from HARIBO UK’s Pontefract factory for the very first time — a moment guaranteed to spark moments of childlike happiness for all who take part and spectate. Pontefract is the home of the HARIBO Pontefract Cake, so where better to start a parade celebrating the rich history of the local delicacy.

Liquorice Parade 2024

The event is a celebration of Yorkshire's rich culinary and confectionery heritage. There will be over 50 stalls, where visitors can sample local and regional products ranging from liquorice gin to liquorice-flavoured Yorkshire cheddar.

HARIBO will of course be contributing its liquorice Pontefract Cakes, a selection of international HARIBO liquorice products including Zanzigliss and Tirlibibi from France, Sailor Mix and Lakritz Schnecken from Germany, as well as limited-edition merchandise exclusive to the festival.

Tabea Powell, Head of Communications at HARIBO UK, said: “The Liquorice Festival is a key milestone in the HARIBO UK calendar. Colleagues from our retail stores up and down the country joined us last year, and we can’t wait to have them back for this years festivities. The decision to have the parade set off from HARIBO UK’s Pontefract site is particularly special for us. As a proud member of Yorkshire’s food manufacturing sector for over 50 years, we are honoured to play such a central role in the festival as headline sponsor.”

Cllr Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “The Pontefract Liquorice Festival is a great day out for all the family to enjoy.

I’m delighted this year’s liquorice-themed parade will start from our headline sponsor, HARIBO UK’s Pontefract factory, home to the famous Pontefract Cake. It will be a wonderful spectacle for everyone to enjoy with fabulous costumes and a great atmosphere.

The festival showcases an important part of our history, and heritage and highlights food manufacturing. With entertainment and colourful market stalls there’s so much to enjoy as we celebrate Pontefract’s unique association with liquorice.”

Ted Newton, Head of Marketing & Communications at Farmer Copley’s said: “We absolutely love attending Pontefract’s Liquorice Festival and love to see people come from far and wide to celebrate. We have a small garth on our farm, so we are continuing to champion growing liquorice in the UK whilst reminding people of its roots and what a fantastic ingredient it can be!

We bring along some fantastic bakery products including our Pork & Liquorice Pies which always go down a treat. It’s always fantastic to see Pontefract thriving and showcase the fantastic town we have as well as the incredible producers and makers on show.”