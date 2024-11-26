Comedy legend Peter Kay has delighted fans by adding an extra Leeds date to his record-breaking stand-up tour.

The newly announced show will take place at the Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, May 16, 2026, giving fans another chance to see the Bolton-born comedian perform.

It comes after Kay confirmed an earlier show at the same venue, which will take place on March 9 next year, as part of his current tour that has been running since 2022.

Peter Kay has announced a new date at Leeds First Direct Arena. | National World (Inset: ASM Global)

The decision to add the new Leeds date, along with another new show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, May 15, 2026, was in response to “extraordinary demand”, according to organisers.

Tickets for the extra shows, including the 2026 date in Leeds, are on sale now via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at £35.

Kay’s tour has already made history with more than 100 performances to date and continues to be a must-see event for die-hard fans of the comedian.

Peter Kay new 2025-2026 tour dates

February 7, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

March 9, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

May 3, 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

May 16, 2025 - London The O2

May 30, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

May 31, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

June 6, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

June 20, 2025 - London The O2

July 10, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

August 7, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena

August 8, 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

September 19, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

October 23, 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 21, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 20, 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 9, 2026 - Brighton Centre

January 10, 2026 - Bournemouth International Centre

January 23, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

January 24, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

February 20, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina

February 21, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina

May 15, 2026 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 16, 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena