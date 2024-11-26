Peter Kay adds new Leeds First Direct Arena date to record-breaking tour amid 'extraordinary demand'
The newly announced show will take place at the Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, May 16, 2026, giving fans another chance to see the Bolton-born comedian perform.
It comes after Kay confirmed an earlier show at the same venue, which will take place on March 9 next year, as part of his current tour that has been running since 2022.
The decision to add the new Leeds date, along with another new show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, May 15, 2026, was in response to “extraordinary demand”, according to organisers.
Tickets for the extra shows, including the 2026 date in Leeds, are on sale now via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at £35.
Kay’s tour has already made history with more than 100 performances to date and continues to be a must-see event for die-hard fans of the comedian.
Peter Kay new 2025-2026 tour dates
- February 7, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
- March 9, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- May 3, 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- May 16, 2025 - London The O2
- May 30, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- May 31, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- June 6, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- June 20, 2025 - London The O2
- July 10, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena
- August 7, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena
- August 8, 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- September 19, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
- October 23, 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 21, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- December 20, 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- January 9, 2026 - Brighton Centre
- January 10, 2026 - Bournemouth International Centre
- January 23, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- January 24, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- February 20, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina
- February 21, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina
- May 15, 2026 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- May 16, 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena
