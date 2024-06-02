Peter Kay Leeds: Fans react as Bolton stand-up star returns for an 'amazing' First Direct Arena show
The record-breaking comedian made his triumphant return to the stage in late 2022 after a 12-year hiatus.
Having already performed in Leeds this spring, he took to the stage for a second time this year last night (June 1), to bring his show to some 13,000 fans.
Several fans have already taken to social media to express their reactions to the show, with Colin Kitching saying: Just seen [Peter Kay] at Leeds - absolutely amazing laughed from start to finish.”
Jonny O added: “Finally got to see the legend Peter Kay bsolutely smashed it!”
Kay, who’s 2010-2011 tour was recorded in the Guinness World Records as the most successful stand-up tour in history, returned from his hiatus in December 2022, heading out on a massive tour lasting until July 2025.
He is set to return to Leeds on March 7 next year for what is set to be another sold-out show at First Direct Arena.
Saturday’s show was branded an “amazing night” by fans, with one fan, Luke, even sacrificing a Leeds Rhinos game to attend the show: “I can’t believe that I missed the [Rhinos] game as I went to watch Peter Kay at the arena and I did not get to see Frawley score against Cas in their grand final.”
