Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Kay returned to a sold out First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday.

The record-breaking comedian made his triumphant return to the stage in late 2022 after a 12-year hiatus.

Having already performed in Leeds this spring, he took to the stage for a second time this year last night (June 1), to bring his show to some 13,000 fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kay performed at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday. Pic: Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several fans have already taken to social media to express their reactions to the show, with Colin Kitching saying: Just seen [Peter Kay] at Leeds - absolutely amazing laughed from start to finish.”

Jonny O added: “Finally got to see the legend Peter Kay bsolutely smashed it!”

Kay, who’s 2010-2011 tour was recorded in the Guinness World Records as the most successful stand-up tour in history, returned from his hiatus in December 2022, heading out on a massive tour lasting until July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is set to return to Leeds on March 7 next year for what is set to be another sold-out show at First Direct Arena.