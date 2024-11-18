Peter Kay reveals new Leeds First Direct Arena date as he extends record-breaking tour during I'm A Celeb ad
The surprise announcement came during an ad aired during the season premiere of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. The ad featured the Bolton-born comedian carry a gold toilet to his mum's bungalow and reveals a series of additional shows for 2025 and 2026.
Kay's tour, which began in Manchester in 2022, has already made history with over 100 performances, including several sell-out shows at Leeds First Direct Arena. Fans can now enjoy more opportunities to see the comedian live well into next year and beyond, with a new date at First Direct Arena on March 8, 2025.
Announcing his new tour dates, Peter Kay said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”
Tickets for the new Leeds First Direct Arena date go on sale on Saturday, November 23 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Peter Kay new 2025-2026 tour dates
- February 7, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
- March 9, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- May 3, 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- May 16, 2025 - London The O2
- May 30, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- May 31, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- June 6, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- June 20, 2025 - London The O2
- July 10, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena
- August 7, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena
- August 8, 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- September 19, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
- October 23, 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 21, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- December 20, 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- January 9, 2026 - Brighton Centre
- January 10, 2026 - Bournemouth International Centre
- January 23, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- January 24, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- February 20, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina
- February 21, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina
