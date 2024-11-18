Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved comedian Peter Kay has extended his record-breaking stand-up tour, announcing a new Leeds date in March 2025.

The surprise announcement came during an ad aired during the season premiere of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. The ad featured the Bolton-born comedian carry a gold toilet to his mum's bungalow and reveals a series of additional shows for 2025 and 2026.

Kay's tour, which began in Manchester in 2022, has already made history with over 100 performances, including several sell-out shows at Leeds First Direct Arena. Fans can now enjoy more opportunities to see the comedian live well into next year and beyond, with a new date at First Direct Arena on March 8, 2025.

Peter Kay has announced a new date at Leeds First Direct Arena.

Announcing his new tour dates, Peter Kay said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”

Tickets for the new Leeds First Direct Arena date go on sale on Saturday, November 23 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Peter Kay new 2025-2026 tour dates

February 7, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

March 9, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

May 3, 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

May 16, 2025 - London The O2

May 30, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

May 31, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

June 6, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

June 20, 2025 - London The O2

July 10, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

August 7, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena

August 8, 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

September 19, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

October 23, 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 21, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 20, 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 9, 2026 - Brighton Centre

January 10, 2026 - Bournemouth International Centre

January 23, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

January 24, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

February 20, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina

February 21, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Marina