Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will be headlining the Sounds of the City, an annual series of summer concerts, in Millenium Square on July 7.

This outdoor gig comes after the award-winning artist’s recent release of her sixth studio album The Glorification of Sadness.

Paloma Faith to headline Sounds of the City in Millenium Square, Leeds, this summer. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images for The National Lottery

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer will be joined by London-born artist Gabrielle, who will bring her hits to Leeds.

Also playing at Millenium Square for Sounds of the City 2024 is Busted, James Arthur and Anne-Marie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paloma Faith coming to Leeds.

When is Paloma Faith performing in Leeds?

Paloma Faith is coming to Millenium Square as a headline artist for Sounds of the City on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

When do doors open for Paloma Faith at Sounds of the City open?

Doors open at 6pm on Sunday, July 7, 2024, and the event is expected to finish at 10.30pm.

Who is supporting Paloma Faith at Sounds of the City?

British singer-songwriter Gabrielle, who is behind hit songs like Out Of Reach (which featured in Bridget Jones’s Diary) and Give Me A Little More Time.

How to get tickets to Paloma Faith at Sounds of the City?