The streets of Otley are set to once again be filled with vibrant colours, music, and celebrations as the town prepares for its annual carnival.

First organised in 1982, Otley Carnival has become one of the largest events in Otley, attracting thousands of visitors to the town northwest of Leeds each year.

The festivities begin with a parade through the streets of Otley and proceed to the Carnival Field, where rides, stalls, food, music, and entertainment await people of all ages and abilities.

As a celebration of the local community, Otley Carnival is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit event that aims to raise money to support local charities and causes.

The Carnival will also include competitions for children, prize draws, and a variety of other activities.

However, the annual window competition will not be held this year due to low participation. Instead, local shops are encouraged to decorate their windows with bunting and balloons to spread joy.

When is Otley Carnival 2025?

Otley Carnival 2025 is just a few days away, as it is set to return on Saturday, June 21.

Otley Carnival 2025 parade route and timings

The 2025 parade will set off from Wharfedale Farmer Auction Mart at 12.30pm on Saturday, June 21, and continue down Gay Lane, Bondgate and Kirkgate up to and past Otley Bridge, where it will join the celebrations at the Carnival Field.

You can find a map with the full route here.

The parade and carnival are both free to attend.