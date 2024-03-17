Otley Carnival 2024: Annual celebration returns to Leeds market town - parade route, date and timings
Established in 1982, the carnival has become one of the Otley's largest events, attracting thousands of visitors each year.
Starting off with a parade through the streets of Otley, the parade later joins the Carnival Field where rides, stalls, food, music and entertainment for the whole family awaits.
Otley Carnival is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit event that aims to raise money to support local charities and causes.
The Carnival will also host competitions for children including the Window competition and Poster competition sponsored by estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley. You can find more information on how to enter the competitions via the Otley Carnival website.
When is the Otley Carnival 2024?
The Otley Carnival takes place on the third Saturday in June, which this year falls on June 15.
Otley Carnival 2024 parade route and timings
According to the Otley Parade website, the 2024 parade will set off from Wharfedale Farmer Auction Mart at 12.30pm on Saturday, June 15, and continue down Gay Lane, Bondgate and Kirkgate all the way up to and past Otley Bridge.
You can find a map with the full route here.
The parade and carnival are both free to attend.
