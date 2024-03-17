Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 1982, the carnival has become one of the Otley's largest events, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Starting off with a parade through the streets of Otley, the parade later joins the Carnival Field where rides, stalls, food, music and entertainment for the whole family awaits.

Otley Carnival returns to the town on the third Saturday in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley Carnival is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit event that aims to raise money to support local charities and causes.

The Carnival will also host competitions for children including the Window competition and Poster competition sponsored by estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley. You can find more information on how to enter the competitions via the Otley Carnival website.

When is the Otley Carnival 2024?

The Otley Carnival takes place on the third Saturday in June, which this year falls on June 15.

Otley Carnival 2024 parade route and timings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Otley Parade website, the 2024 parade will set off from Wharfedale Farmer Auction Mart at 12.30pm on Saturday, June 15, and continue down Gay Lane, Bondgate and Kirkgate all the way up to and past Otley Bridge.

You can find a map with the full route here.