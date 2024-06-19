Huge crowds were not deterred by the heavy rain on Saturday (June 15), as the day began with a vibrant parade led by the Town Crier and Mayor with her consort.

There were contributions from local schools and organisations, with highlights included Otley Brass Band, Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue and the Otley Ukulele Orchestra.

Judging the parade was no easy task for the sponsors, given the creativity and enthusiasm on display.

Visitors enjoyed everything from arts and crafts to delicious food, beer and even axe throwing. Fairground rides added to the festive atmosphere, making it a fun-filled day for all ages.

Nigel Gill, Chair of the Carnival Committee, welcomed attendees with a heartfelt speech - dedicating this year's event to the late committee member Sarah Jackson.

Here are 19 of the best pictures from this year's event, curtesy of Otley Camera Club -

