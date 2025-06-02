With Morris dancers from across the country bringing colour and music, it was another standout event.

Kicking off with Friday night’s (May 30) beer festival at Ossett Town Hall, visitors were able to sample a wide range of real ales, craft brews, ciders and fizz, all while soaking up the festival atmosphere.

But it was Saturday that really stole the show, as the iconic Beercart procession wound its way through the streets - a sight to behold, with dozens of dancers in full regalia hauling the barrel-laden cart to the beat of drums.

The town centre came alive with stalls, family activities, street food, and a packed schedule of performances. From traditional dances in the Market Place to beer lovers discovering new favourites, there was something for everyone.

We’ve pulled together 19 of the best photos that sum up this brilliant weekend. See if you can spot yourself here -

1 . Ossett Beercart 2025 Ossett Beercart 2025 brought barrels of fun to town - as the much-loved tradition made a triumphant return. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Ossett Beercart 2025 With Morris dancers from across the country bringing colour and music, it was another standout event. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Ossett Beercart 2025 Kicking off with Friday night’s (May 30) beer festival at Ossett Town Hall, visitors were able to sample a wide range of real ales, craft brews, ciders and fizz, all while soaking up the festival atmosphere. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Ossett Beercart 2025 But it was Saturday that really stole the show, as the iconic Beercart procession wound its way through the streets - a sight to behold, with dozens of dancers in full regalia hauling the barrel-laden cart to the beat of drums. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Ossett Beercart 2025 The town centre came alive with stalls, family activities, street food, and a packed schedule of performances. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Ossett Beercart 2025 From traditional dances in the Market Place to beer lovers discovering new favourites, there was something for everyone. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales