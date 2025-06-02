With Morris dancers from across the country bringing colour and music, it was another standout event.
Kicking off with Friday night’s (May 30) beer festival at Ossett Town Hall, visitors were able to sample a wide range of real ales, craft brews, ciders and fizz, all while soaking up the festival atmosphere.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
But it was Saturday that really stole the show, as the iconic Beercart procession wound its way through the streets - a sight to behold, with dozens of dancers in full regalia hauling the barrel-laden cart to the beat of drums.
The town centre came alive with stalls, family activities, street food, and a packed schedule of performances. From traditional dances in the Market Place to beer lovers discovering new favourites, there was something for everyone.
We’ve pulled together 19 of the best photos that sum up this brilliant weekend. See if you can spot yourself here -
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.