19 brilliant photos as Ossett Beercart 2025 brings Morris dancing and barrels of beer to town centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:06 BST

Ossett Beercart 2025 brought barrels of fun to town - as the much-loved tradition made a triumphant return.

With Morris dancers from across the country bringing colour and music, it was another standout event.

Kicking off with Friday night’s (May 30) beer festival at Ossett Town Hall, visitors were able to sample a wide range of real ales, craft brews, ciders and fizz, all while soaking up the festival atmosphere.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

But it was Saturday that really stole the show, as the iconic Beercart procession wound its way through the streets - a sight to behold, with dozens of dancers in full regalia hauling the barrel-laden cart to the beat of drums.

The town centre came alive with stalls, family activities, street food, and a packed schedule of performances. From traditional dances in the Market Place to beer lovers discovering new favourites, there was something for everyone.

We’ve pulled together 19 of the best photos that sum up this brilliant weekend. See if you can spot yourself here -

Ossett Beercart 2025 brought barrels of fun to town - as the much-loved tradition made a triumphant return.

1. Ossett Beercart 2025

Ossett Beercart 2025 brought barrels of fun to town - as the much-loved tradition made a triumphant return. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
With Morris dancers from across the country bringing colour and music, it was another standout event.

2. Ossett Beercart 2025

With Morris dancers from across the country bringing colour and music, it was another standout event. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Kicking off with Friday night’s (May 30) beer festival at Ossett Town Hall, visitors were able to sample a wide range of real ales, craft brews, ciders and fizz, all while soaking up the festival atmosphere.

3. Ossett Beercart 2025

Kicking off with Friday night’s (May 30) beer festival at Ossett Town Hall, visitors were able to sample a wide range of real ales, craft brews, ciders and fizz, all while soaking up the festival atmosphere. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
But it was Saturday that really stole the show, as the iconic Beercart procession wound its way through the streets - a sight to behold, with dozens of dancers in full regalia hauling the barrel-laden cart to the beat of drums.

4. Ossett Beercart 2025

But it was Saturday that really stole the show, as the iconic Beercart procession wound its way through the streets - a sight to behold, with dozens of dancers in full regalia hauling the barrel-laden cart to the beat of drums. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The town centre came alive with stalls, family activities, street food, and a packed schedule of performances.

5. Ossett Beercart 2025

The town centre came alive with stalls, family activities, street food, and a packed schedule of performances. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
From traditional dances in the Market Place to beer lovers discovering new favourites, there was something for everyone.

6. Ossett Beercart 2025

From traditional dances in the Market Place to beer lovers discovering new favourites, there was something for everyone. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ossett
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice