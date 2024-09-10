Olly Murs First Direct Arena: Everything you need to know as pop star comes to Leeds with boy band Blue
Fresh from his tour as a special guest with Take That, Olly Murs has announced he will be touring UK arenas next spring.
The singer will be making a stop in Leeds, performing at the First Direct Arena on May 9, 2025 and will be joined by British boy band Blue on the night.
Olly Murs shot to fame during his time on The X Factor in 2009 where he was named runner-up. He is best known for hits Dear Darlin’, Troublemaker and Heart Skips a Beat.
Here’s everything you need to know about Olly Murs performing at the First Direct Arena next spring.
When is Olly Murs performing at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Olly Murs will be coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, May 9 2025.
When do doors open for Olly Murs at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Doors open at 6pm on Friday, May 9 2025.
Who is supporting Olly Murs at Leeds First Direct Arena?
British boy band Blue will be joining Olly Murs. The group formed in 2000 with their debut single "All Rise” reaching number four on the UK Singles Chart.
Blue earned their first number one single with the release of "Too Close" just months later.
How to get tickets to Olly Murs at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 13 from 10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.