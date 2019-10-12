Opening date revealed for Leeds pasta restaurant
The opening date has been revealed for independent Leeds pasta restaurant Sarto.
Sarto aims to brings something new to Leeds's dining scene - quality, homemade pasta, in a cool and informal city centre environment.
Located at Munro House, Sarto will offer a dining experience perfect for all scenarios - casual enough for a quick working lunch, fancy enough for a date night, and tasty enough for both and everything in-between.
Sarto will open on Saturday, October 19 at 5pm.
Sarto’s menu brings together pasta dishes from across the regions of Italy, with unique twists all Sarto’s own. Menu items include the likes of pan-fried gnocchi, jerusalem artichoke, nutmeg and thyme; squid ink bucatini, nduja, shetland mussels and samphire.
Dave Olejnik, Sarto co-founder said: “Finally we’re able to put an opening date out there... and coincidentally it’s the same day as my 40th birthday! Running the Sarto pop-ups at Laynes for six weekends helped us trial and test many of the dishes you’ll see on the menu, and allowed us to chat to people about what we aim to achieve.
"We’re sure Sarto will find its place amongst the other quality-led casual dining venues that Leeds has to offer.”
Yanni, Sarto head chef, added: “I’m so excited to finally have Sarto ready to open. It will allow me the opportunity to make fresh pasta dishes, while working with a combination of Italian heritage ingredients and the best of local producers. I’ll be pushing pasta in a direction that everyone can relate to, whilst making sure we serve something unique and honest.”