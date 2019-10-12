It's game on for Leeds shoppers as new shuffleboards arrive at Trinity Kitchen
Shuffleboard while shopping anyone?
Two 16-foot Grand Champion SHUFL tables have arrived at Trinity Kitchen.
The shuffleboards – believed to be the first of their kind for a UK retail centre – are available now, located next to Pho and the new self-serve beer wall from Beer Hawk.
Trinity Kitchen Business Manager Josie Towning said: “Trinity Kitchen offers a fresh, exciting mix of street food vendors and we were looking for ways to further engage our customers, drive our night-time economy and compete with the vibrant Leeds nightlife scene.
“SHUFL’s premium social gaming and Beer Hawk’s innovative self-serve beer wall offer exactly the kind of interactive, memorable experience that our customers are looking for on a night out.”
SHUFL marketing manager Samantha Catford said: “This partnership demonstrates just how far we’ve come in terms of how and where next-generation consumers choose to spend their leisure time. It really comes down to offering customers an authentic, premium experience.”