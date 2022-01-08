Kicking off the new year, club night Wav. is hosting a collection of their resident DJs alongside major headliners to get people talking about the up and coming talent in Leeds.

From minimal house to deep disco grooves, the independently-run event gives artists the space they need to experiment and learn the skills to grow in confidence as a DJ, climbing the ladder for bedroom DJ to club selector.

Pictured is Sam Pratt who co-runs Wav. at Distrikt Bar. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Speaking to Sam Pratt, one of tonight's organisers, he said:

"The ideology [of Wav.] is that we are always going to put on local artists and support baby DJs that have just started to play out and don't really have the confidence.

"When we first started [Wav.] we were looking to attract that kind of DJ and crowd and give them a chance - plus their mates could come down and see Distrikt for the great venue it is for underground music."

First founded three years ago by Pratt and his friend Alessandro Martini, Wav. has grown rapidly from a small-scale event to a regular staple at Distrikt Bar.

Sam Pratt joins resident DJ and Wav. partner Alessandro Martini behind the decks this weekend in support of DeMarzo and Dan Barrientos. Photo: Gary Longbottom

This year, the club night has been given a bi-monthly slot on the calendar at the venue, reflective of the success and larger names both Pratt and Martini are now starting to book.

Tonight's event welcomes PIV Records' DeMarzo to the decks for a night of house, minimal and deep techno after his success at Mint Warehouse late last year.

As a multi-instrumentalist, DeMarzo injects groove into both his productions and sets; his perfectionism and shrewd sense of rhythm leading him naturally to the critical acclaim he possesses today.

On DeMarzo, Sam Pratt went on to say:

"We're really excited to get him down as the first big headline act we've got, but we're still keeping to the same ethos as always and putting on people who maybe don't get to play as often as they should.

"We're always going to push that."

Joining DeMarzo tonight are Pratt and Martini, as well as Libero Records' Dan Barrientos.

Wav. is free to enter and starts at 5pm today at Distrikt Bar Leeds, with the event running until 2am.