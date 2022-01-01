Festival season sets Leeds in a spin with Slam Dunk, Live At Leeds and Leeds Festival all shaking up the city
The city of Leeds acts as host to some of the most notable music festivals in the UK this year.
As we look into the new year it is hard to not wish the months away until festival season.
Read More
From rock to indie, folk to electronic, there are music events galore across the summer season that act as the highlight for many people's year - here are some to look out for in 2022.
Starting off the year right is alternative music celebration Slam Dunk Festival.
After making its home in Leeds 16 years ago, the festival is set to return to the city for a day-long party on Friday 3 June at Temple Newsam.
So far headliners include Sum 41, The Dropkick Murphys and Alexisonfire, with support from local Leeds bands sure to be announced closer to the date.
Festival organisers continuously work alongside their own label, Slam Dunk Records, to ensure that Leeds artists are represented in the line-up - with Leeds bands For You The Moon and Static Dress taking to the stage last year.
Further demonstrating the breadth of talent the city has to offer is Live At Leeds, kicking off the following day of Saturday 4 June.
This one day festival has long been a favourite for discovering new artists, formerly known for its city-wide events at a plethora of different venues.
This year the festival is being moved to Temple Newsam for the brand new event, Live At Leeds In The Park.
Headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves and Arlo Parks, Live At Leeds brings together trending global artists with local bands and performers to show just how special the Leeds music scene is.
Rounding off 2022 in style is, of course, Leeds Festival on 26 August to 28 August.
One of the most anticipated events of the year, the Bramham Park hit brings in crowds across the UK for three days of live music and entertainment across countless stages.
This year sees Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and Dave top the charts, with presale tickets selling out in record time last year.
The next wave of artists is set to be announced soon, with some predicting the return of Billie Eilish to the festival after her performance in 2019.
Honorable mentions for 2022's festival season include RIFFFEST, Leeds Ska and Mod Festival and Leeds Blues Rhythm and Rock Festival.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.