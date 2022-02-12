The Leeds based independent label is launching a new concept for their residency at Old Red Bus Station today, dubbing it their "B3B" club night.

B3B sees Gimme A Break founders and residents Van Roy and Saucebag invite in their dearest DJing pals for an all night back to back set.

Pictured (left to right) Luke Politz, (Gimme A Break) DJ Rob Day (Phasmid), and Louis Tooth, (Gimme A Break), organisers of Saturday's event at Old Red Bus Station. Photo: James Hardisty

For the first edition, long standing friend of the label Phasmid will be taking to the decks, playing an expansive selection of high energy styles ranging from UK garage and breakbeat to electro and jungle.

On tonight's party, Gimme A Break founder Luke Politz said:

"In last year’s return to dance we really enjoyed bouncing ideas off each other in the club environment.

"Although a five hour set may test our stamina, we can’t wait to challenge each other and push the night in different directions."

Gimme A Break returns to The Old Red Bus Station this weekend with a fresh approach to their residency. Photo: James Hardisty

Since launching Gimme A Break in August 2020, the label has also released a number of EPs showcasing four talented local producers, as well as creating a compilation album raising over £1000 for the Leeds charity MAP.

At the end of 2021 dance music hub Old Red Bus Station offered the label a monthly residency slot at the venue, with today's event marking the first party of 2022 as well as the beginning of their new B3B concept.

B3B with Gimme A Break at Old Red Bus Station is free to enter, with doors opening at 11pm tonight.

Gimme A Breaks return with their second party of the month on Friday 25 February as part of a collaboration with promoter 23 Degrees.