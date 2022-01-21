So far six headliners and around 30 more acts have been announced for the August bank holiday festival, with many more to come over the next few months.

Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon are all confirmed to take to the stage between August 26 to August 28, with other notable mentions including Run The Jewels, Little Simz and Wolf Alice.

Combined weekend tickets have already sold out now, with only Friday and Saturday day tickets available for purchase on the Leeds Festival website and on Ticketmaster.

The festival has also confirmed that there will be no individual early entry passes sold this year and those with tickets will not be able to upgrade at a later date.

On ticket touts, Leeds Festival published a statement encouraging people to avoid using touts and to beware of scams - stating that festival-goers should 'only purchase tickets via our website and our official partner Ticketmaster.'

On touting websites such as Viagogo, camping tickets for the whole weekend are being sold for between £500 and £600.

The official retail price of weekend tickets is £258 - half of the resell price.

Upgrades and bonus bundles to regular tickets are also still available on the website, ranging from luxury toilet access to portable charging access for mobile devices.