Ben Cox To Race With Oldfield Motorsport

By Ben CoxContributor
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:49 GMT
Banbury born driver Ben Cox has been competing in the United Formula Ford Championship for the last 2 seasons with highlights such as a stunning first race battle for 3rd, or the double podium in a flooded Snetterton the following year. The following morning after taking part of filming for "Racing on the Spectrum" documentary he made an announcement sharing his Title Challenging team!

Ben’s statement on his social medias said: “I am delighted to announce that for 2024 I will be competing with Oldfield Motorsport in the United Formula Ford Championship.

Last season they were in the main mix amongst the front runners, as well as being last seasons United Formula Ford winners. I am excited for this opportunity and to prove what I’m capable of once again!

Ben's 1st Podium in June 2023Ben's 1st Podium in June 2023
As I depart from Souley Motorsport, I would like to say thank you to Brian, George, Sam, John et al for all the effort time and support over the last 2 seasons

2024 lets rock and roll!”

If you wish to visit/support/watch/sponsor Ben in his racing then you can check out our website for more information www.cox.racing.co.uk