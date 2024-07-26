Monopoly Leeds: Huge new immersive experience inspired by board game to take over city with giant puzzles
The Monopoly Leeds Takeover, which will launch tomorrow (July 27), is a first-of-its-kind enormous version of the famous board game - and it's completely free to enjoy.
Huge game tokens - including the instantly recognisable Scottish Terrier and Top Hat - have been scattered across locations such as the Victoria Quarter and Trinity Leeds.
Families will race across the city with a map looking for the tokens at key landmarks, where they will be given clues to buy back the city from Mr Monopoly.
It can be played starting at any of the places on the board, as each property has a value which must be noted down as part of the game.
After completing a puzzle, a stamp can be picked up from cast members waiting at each location who award players with correct answers. They can be found near each token between 10am and 4pm each day.
This is repeated at each zone until the map is complete - with players given the choice to either partake in the fun across a whole day, or spread out the activities to enjoy throughout the summer holidays.
Leeds has a historic link to Monopoly, which was introduced in the UK back in 1936. The very first game was played in England by Norman Watson, the then Managing Director of John Waddington Ltd playing card division and son of Joint Managing Director Victor Hugo Watson, at his home in Horsforth.
Waddingtons was later granted a licence to manufacture Monopoly, which it did from its factory on Wakefield Road in Hunslet.
The huge Monopoly Leeds Takeover will be in place across the city until September 1.
