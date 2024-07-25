The Monopoly on Freebies? The Light celebrates the MONOPOLY Leeds takeover with huge voucher hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MONOPOLY, the cult classic board game is coming to Leeds this summer and The Light is at the centre of the action. It will be celebrating with a huge voucher giveaway across its food, drink and entertainment venues, but you’ll need to find them first!

The MONOPOLY Leeds Takeover launches Saturday July 27 to Sunday 1st September and is the world's first city-wide MONOPOLY experience for all the family. The fun activity will see 22 key locations in Leeds turned into stops on a life size game board, including The Light at its heart situated just off The Headrow.

To celebrate the launch, The Light is giving away MONOPOLY-money inspired vouchers to lucky members of the public from July 27. These are hidden around The Light and offer various discounts and freebies at a range of food, drink and entertainment venues, valid until September 1. Here’s a preview of what’s up for grabs:

Vouchers for free drinks at FireLake Bar at the Radisson Hotel

Vouchers for complimentary drinks for two, with a paid meal at Estabulo

20% off golf for two at Junkyard Golf

Vouchers for a free dessert at Browns

Vouchers for arcade tokens, and free cocktail vouchers, at Carousel Bar

The Light MONOPOLY vouchers in hand outside The Light centre, Leeds

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light commented: “We’re so excited to be involved in the MONOPOLY Leeds Takeover with LeedsBID and Welcome to Leeds and can’t wait to treat our customers to exclusive discounts and offers to celebrate.”