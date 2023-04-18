Micky Flanagan is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena this week as part of his UK If Ever We Needed It tour. The cockney comedian will take the stage for two nights before travelling around the rest of the country throughout spring.

For those familiar with Flanagan’s previous brand of comedy, it will come as no surprise his latest content comes with the following warning: “The show covers Micky turning 60-who’d have thought it? As well as having sex with your glasses on, his school alumni and his b*****g . It’s fair to say it’s for over-16s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tour spokesperson said: “He’s the man who gave Britain the “Out Out” phrase, which was used by Piccadilly Circus tube to put a smile on commuters’ faces as we came out out of lockdown and went on to be used by TFL to encourage people back into theatres, restaurants and clubs. Micky cut his comedy teeth at these clubs and it clearly paid off.”

Micky Flanagan will perform in Leeds on Thursday April 20 and Friday 21. Leeds First Direct Arena has said the performance will be a ‘phone free experience’ and the use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Here’s everything you need to know about Micky Flanagan’s performance in Leeds.

Micky Flanagan has announced a new UK tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky Flanagan at Leeds First Direct Arena - door opening times

Doors open at 6pm on April 20 and 21 for Micky Flanagan in Leeds.

When is Micky Flanagan expected to finish?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky Flanagan First Direct Arena - how to get last-minute tickets

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Micky Flanagan in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard tickets available from £47.50 each.

Leeds First Direct Arena phone free experience - what it means

According to the Leeds First Direct Arena website the Micky Flanagan show will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

Micky Flanagan is at Portsmouth Guildhall on November 6 and 7

Full list of UK tour dates for Micky Flanagan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth International Centre - Wednesday, March 15

Bournemouth International Centre - Thursday, March 16

3Arena Dublin - Friday, March 24

Utilita Arena Birmingham - Thursday, March 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utilita Arena Birmingham - Friday, March 31

OVO Hydro Glasgow - Thursday, April 13

First Direct Arena Leeds - Thursday, April 20

First Direct Arena Leeds - Friday, April 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The O2 London - Thursday, May 11

The O2 London - Friday, May 12

The O2 London - Saturday, May 14

The O2 London - Thursday, May 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The O2 London - Friday, May 19

The O2 London - Friday, May 26