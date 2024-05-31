Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A renowned British chef that had led the restaurant scene in the UK for more than 40 years is set to return to his hometown with an exclusive pop-up this summer.

Marco Pierre White is coming to Leeds to serve a uniquely crafted three-course meal at Howard Assembly Room, in Harrison Street, on Saturday, June 15.

The set menu includes English asparagus and truffle vinaigrette, beef wellington, haricot vert and sauce perigueux with crème vanille, strawberry and prosecco. A vegetarian option is available upon request.

He will be in conversation with fellow chef and restaurateur Jason Shaw, to give customers an insight into his inspirations and the unforgettable dishes he has created and seen.

This event will mark the beginning of the city’s first-ever Staycation Festival held by Kino and Howard Assembly Room.

It will be followed by events with many other well-known chefs and top food writers from across the UK food scene including Grace Dent, Nigel Slater, Angela Clutton and Bee Wilson.

Marco Pierre White is set to return to Leeds with an exclusive pop-up at Howard's Assembly Room. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Food Experiences is just one of the many pillars of the Staycation.

Over a long weekend in July, a series of film screenings in the Howard Assembly Room will whisk audiences away to locations across the world, with live music to match.

Alongside each showing, Kino will present a special three-course menu inspired by the film’s location, from the Greek islands to the Grand Canyon.

Henry Filloux-Bennett, executive director of Opera North and Kino, said: “We’re hoping our inaugural Staycation Festival encourages everyone to get into the holiday spirit this summer and we are truly thrilled to be joined in Kino by so many brilliant chefs and food writers.

“Whether people are looking for culinary insight, an unforgettable dining experience, or love the idea of immersing all their senses with film, food and live music from around the world, Leeds is definitely the hottest place to be this summer.”