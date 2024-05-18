Kino set to host celebrity chefs including Marco Pierre White at first ever Staycation Festival in Leeds
Kickstarting on June 15, Kino, located in Howard Assembly Room on New Briggate, will be hosting leading chefs and food writers and a carefully curated selection of films with live acts at its first ever Staycation Festival.
The festival starts with Leeds lad and legendary chef Marco Pierre White who will be hosting both a lunch and dinner on Saturday, June 15 to chat about his stellar career which has seen him rise from being the ‘enfant terrible’ of the UK dining scene to an acclaimed restaurateur, garnering (and giving back) several Michelin stars along the way.
Over the next three months, the roll call of culinary greats continues with celebrated food writers, broadcasters and cooks Grace Dent, Nigel Slater, Angela Clutton and Bee Wilson.
In July, a series of film screenings in the Howard Assembly Room will whisk audiences away to locations across the world, with live music to match.
Alongside each showing, Kino will present a special three-course menu inspired by the film’s location, from the Greek islands to the Grand Canyon.
Film-goers fancying a snack can also enjoy a handmade antipasti box during the film, with accompanying drinks available from the bar.
The first location is Italy on Wednesday, July 3 with a showing of Roman Holiday preceded by a set of Neapolitan songs performed by members of the Chorus of Opera North.
The following day, Kino invites people to come celebrate Independence Day by setting out on the ultimate American road trip with Thelma and Louise and an Americana live set.
Other choices include a chance to party Greek-style on Friday, July 5 with a singalong showing of Mamma Mia! after a fun vocal cord warm-up.
The next day, little ones can look forward to the family favourite Ratatouille, before a screening of the classic movie musical An American in Paris paired with a French set menu in Kino and live Gershwin standards before the film.
The weekend closes with a rare opportunity to see the entire Before trilogy in one go, watching a relationship – and Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy who play the two main roles – change and evolve every nine years in a series of stunning locations.
Henry Filloux-Bennett, executive director of Opera North and Kino, said: “We’re hoping our inaugural Staycation Festival encourages everyone to get into the holiday spirit this summer and we are truly thrilled to be joined in Kino by so many brilliant chefs and food writers.
“Whether people are looking for culinary insight, an unforgettable dining experience, or love the idea of immersing all their senses with film, food and live music from around the world, Leeds is definitely the hottest place to be this summer.”
