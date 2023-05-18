Live at Leeds 2023: When does Temple Newsam event featuring Kate Nash & Tom Walker start and finish?
Live at Leeds is set to return to Temple Newsam for its 16th year - here’s when it will start and finish
Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam again this month for a night of music, entertainment and performances from globally recognised artists. The event, now in its 16th year, will be back once again on May 27.
The impressive line-up includes well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash. Although full-line up has not yet been released organisers have given festival-goers a taster of what they can expect.
Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).
Live at Leeds: Start and finish times
According to the Live at Leeds website, the event will start at 12pm on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11pm so it is thought it will end around this time.