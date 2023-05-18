Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam again this month for a night of music, entertainment and performances from globally recognised artists. The event, now in its 16th year, will be back once again on May 27.

The impressive line-up includes well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash. Although full-line up has not yet been released organisers have given festival-goers a taster of what they can expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets . At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).

Live at Leeds is set to return to Temple Newsam for its 16th year

Live at Leeds: Start and finish times