Live at Leeds 2023: When does Temple Newsam event featuring Kate Nash & Tom Walker start and finish?

Live at Leeds is set to return to Temple Newsam for its 16th year - here’s when it will start and finish

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 18th May 2023, 19:54 BST- 1 min read

Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam again this month for a night of music, entertainment and performances from globally recognised artists. The event, now in its 16th year, will be back once again on May 27.

The impressive line-up includes well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash. Although full-line up has not yet been released organisers have given festival-goers a taster of what they can expect.

Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).

Live at Leeds is set to return to Temple Newsam for its 16th yearLive at Leeds is set to return to Temple Newsam for its 16th year
Live at Leeds: Start and finish times

According to the Live at Leeds website, the event will start at 12pm on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11pm so it is thought it will end around this time.

